Missouri State Rep. from Republic and his family discuss their ties to Ukraine

By Marina Silva
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Bishop Davidson is a state representative with the Missouri House who represents Republic. A few days ago, he made a post on Facebook to talk about the connection that his family has with Ukraine.

Davidson’s sisters, Anna and Mari, are adopted from Ukraine. His brother, Stone, also spent a few years working in Ukraine.

Anna and Mari spent much of their childhood in an orphanage in Ukraine.

“Just having that special connection to Ukraine is always going to be in my heart,” said Anna, “It’s kind of scary at the same time because you can’t know everything and you can’t know every single moment of what’s happening.”

Mari says she has some happy memories from the orphanage.

“I just remember sitting at a table and always like laughing and eating because every night we would have tea parties,” said Mari.

Stone says the people in Ukraine are very down to earth.

“They’re very resilient. Because of that, they kind of take things in stride, and you see that a little bit with the people that I’ve been talking to in this event,” said Stone.

Rep. Davidson says he’s been reflecting a lot over the past few days.

”On the floor, on Thursday, after the initial invasion, [Rep. Mike] Haffner had gotten up and spoke on the matter. I broke out. It’s very emotional for me because I broke out in tears honestly reflecting on it,” said Davidson.

Rep. Davidson says one thing he wants people to know is just because this is happening overseas, what we do here also matters.

”I think the piece that I would say is like, our votes actually influence the rest of the world. Who we put in power actually influences the rest of the world.”

