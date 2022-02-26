Advertisement

Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds hosts 32nd annual Lawn and Garden Show

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of people are attending the Lawn and Garden Show this weekend at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

More than 100 vendors are on display in the E-plex, showcasing everything from lawn equipment to elaborate landscape displays.

“You can expect to see all kinds of really cool landscaping stuff,” said Libby Reavis, Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds Foundation Director. “There are a lot of decorations and things just for your garden. We have a lot of educational things here, anywhere from chicken houses to greenery. We have outdoor kitchens, we have lawn furniture. We have all kinds of lawn and garden equipment.”

Several educational seminars are planned, including Foodscaping and growing in water with Brie Arthur. Brie is a correspondent on the PBS Television show “Growing a Greener World” and author of The Foodscape Revolution and Gardening with Grains.

“This year, there are a lot of people that are really interested in the landscaping to table-type things,” said Reavis. “We have a lot of water growing. It’s not just landscaping, we’ve got bees. So it’s just a wide variety.”

The Lawn and Garden Show is running from February 25-27. Tickets are $5. For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.

