Police arrest man after shooting in north Springfield
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:48 AM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man is jailed after he was arrested in Rogersville for shooting his girlfriend in the arm.
Police responded to the area of North Albertha Avenue and West High Street around 9:45 p.m. Friday.
A woman called 911 saying her boyfriend had shot her in the arm. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The boyfriend was later arrested in Rogersville by Greene County Deputies.
