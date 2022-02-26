Police arrest man after shooting in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man is jailed after he was arrested in Rogersville for shooting his girlfriend in the arm.

Police responded to the area of North Albertha Avenue and West High Street around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

A woman called 911 saying her boyfriend had shot her in the arm. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The boyfriend was later arrested in Rogersville by Greene County Deputies.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.