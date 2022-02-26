Registration deadline nearing for Springfield’s ‘Green for Greene’ job training program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People have a few more days to register for the Springfield’s Department of Workforce Development’s “Green for Greene” job training program.

“Green for Greene” is an environmental job training program funded by a $200,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. The registration deadline is March 3.

The five-week training program is free for participants, who can earn 13 certifications for environmental-related careers. It begins during the week of March 21.

“We are very excited to offer this program which provides good paying jobs in a variety of career pathways,” said Program Manager Cindy Bennett. “Currently, we are looking for around 20 people interested in career training in this exciting field at no cost to the participant.”

Certifications available from the training include:

OSHA 10

OSHA 40-Hour HAZWOPER

trenching and excavation

confined space

lead renovation repair and paint

lead abatement

mold abatement

asbestos handler

forklift driver

silica

flagger

bloodborne pathogens

first aid/CPR

Participants must be at least 18 years old. For more information on the program, CLICK HERE or call Cindy Bennett at 417-841-1890.

