Advertisement

REPORT: Greene County sees highest average wage increase among Missouri counties since Sept. 2020

(Credit: WVIR)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest county employment and wages report Wednesday, which outlined some strides for Greene County over the past year.

According to the report, Greene County reported an increase of 8.4% in average weekly wages from September 2020 to September 2021. This marks the highest average wage increase among Missouri counties analyzed in the report and the 35th largest increase among 343 U.S. counties during that time.

All but ten counties mentioned in the report had over-the-year increases in average weekly wages. In the third quarter of 2021, average weekly wages for the nation increased by $1,251, a 6.7% increase compared to the year before. San Mateo, California, had the largest third quarter over-the-year wage gain of 27.2%.

Per the report, workers in Greene County accrued average weekly wages of $971 in September 2021. The report also mentions unemployment dropped by 2 percent from Sept. 2020 to Sept. 2021.

For the latest numbers in the report, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people face criminal charges in connection with a poaching case recently investigated by...
Two charged after Missouri Dept. of Conservation investigates poaching case
Police arrest man after shooting in north Springfield
Woman speaks on dangers of coyotes during coyote breeding season after her pet was violently...
Springfield woman warns others of coyote breeding season after her pet was violently attacked
Possible coronavirus case at Kanakuk in Taney County
$29.6 million awarded to victims of ex-Kanakuk Kamps counselor convicted of sex crimes
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Latest News

grass
Springfield mowing company shares lawn care tips to prepare for spring
Springfield mowing company shares lawn care tips to prepare for spring
Brandon C. King, 30, and Jesse Huy, 51, will both appear in court Monday for pre-trial...
Court hearings scheduled Monday for two suspects in Greene County murder cases
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: No update Sunday for Missouri ; Arkansas adds nearly 500 new cases
Kyle Larson celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Auto Club Speedway...
Larson holds off Dillon, Suarez for NASCAR win at Fontana