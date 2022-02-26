REPORT: Greene County sees highest average wage increase among Missouri counties since Sept. 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest county employment and wages report Wednesday, which outlined some strides for Greene County over the past year.

According to the report, Greene County reported an increase of 8.4% in average weekly wages from September 2020 to September 2021. This marks the highest average wage increase among Missouri counties analyzed in the report and the 35th largest increase among 343 U.S. counties during that time.

All but ten counties mentioned in the report had over-the-year increases in average weekly wages. In the third quarter of 2021, average weekly wages for the nation increased by $1,251, a 6.7% increase compared to the year before. San Mateo, California, had the largest third quarter over-the-year wage gain of 27.2%.

Per the report, workers in Greene County accrued average weekly wages of $971 in September 2021. The report also mentions unemployment dropped by 2 percent from Sept. 2020 to Sept. 2021.

