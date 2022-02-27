Advertisement

$29.6 million awarded to victims of ex-Kanakuk Kamps counselor convicted of sex crimes

By Frances Watson
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A former Kanakuk Kamps counselor already convicted of sexually abusing young boys has been hit with another judgment in civil court, a case leading to $29.6 million for victims.

Peter Newman will spend the rest of his life in prison. He was sentenced to two life sentences 12 years ago after pleading guilty to sex crimes.

“I would gladly trade my life if I could take back the things that I’ve done and the pain that I caused,” Newman said at the time of his sentencing in June 2010.

Newman pleaded guilty to seven counts of sex crimes involving young boys at the camp, including statutory sodomy and enticement of a child.

Peter Newman pleaded guilty to seven counts of sex crimes involving young boys at the camp,...
Peter Newman pleaded guilty to seven counts of sex crimes involving young boys at the camp, including statutory sodomy and enticement of a child.(Jefferson City Correctional Center)

“The victims wanted to have a voice and to hold their abuser responsible. The system worked. He was held responsible,” said attorney Craig Heideman, who represents some of Newman’s victims. In the past, he’s obtained civil judgments against him.

Earlier this month, another civil case was decided in favor of six young men who claimed they were sexually abused as children by Newman during their time at Kanakuk Kamp.

“That remedy comes in the form of a judgment,” Heideman said.

A Christian County judge awarded the victims a combined total of $29.6 million in damages.

“You’re never satisfied with an outcome where somebody’s been hurt because they’re never the same,” Heideman said about handling the case.

But Heidemann says his firm is committed to giving these victims their chance to be heard.

“When they’re ready to come forward and stand up for their rights, I think that all of them would probably agree, on one level or another, it’s part of the healing process,” he said.

Kanakuk Kamp has tried to distance itself from Newman and a few others accused of sex crimes involving children.

Recently they posted this notice to their website in response to the abuse and safety of children.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people face criminal charges in connection with a poaching case recently investigated by...
Two charged after Missouri Dept. of Conservation investigates poaching case
Police arrest man after shooting in north Springfield
Woman speaks on dangers of coyotes during coyote breeding season after her pet was violently...
Springfield woman warns others of coyote breeding season after her pet was violently attacked
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Latest News

grass
Springfield mowing company shares lawn care tips to prepare for spring
Springfield mowing company shares lawn care tips to prepare for spring
Brandon C. King, 30, and Jesse Huy, 51, will both appear in court Monday for pre-trial...
Court hearings scheduled Monday for two suspects in Greene County murder cases
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: No update Sunday for Missouri ; Arkansas adds nearly 500 new cases
Kyle Larson celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Auto Club Speedway...
Larson holds off Dillon, Suarez for NASCAR win at Fontana