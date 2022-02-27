Gas prices on the rise as Russian Ukrainian crisis unfolds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to unfold, drivers will see a difference in what you pay at the pump.

The price of crude oil has increased to $100 a barrel, the highest since 2014. It’s not yet fully clear the impact Russia’s invasion will have on global oil markets but rising crude oil prices will push prices at the pump higher. According to AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria, crude oil prices account for 50-60% of retail gas prices.

“In the last month, the Missouri statewide average is up about 18 cents, which is pretty significant,” said Chabarria. “we know that the ongoing conflict is going to impact crude oil prices going to raise them and we should expect prices the pump to increase with that as well.”

Since Thursday, gas prices have increased (I’ll check on my way home) cents per gallon, and market experts believe that trend will continue through the spring travel season.

“There’s generally increased demand for gasoline,” said Chabarria. “People are traveling and they’re taking road trips, so we know that more gasoline is being consumed. Also, summer-blend gasoline is a little bit more costly to produce then winter blends. We typically see that that increase anyways, around the March-April timeframe, how much of an impact we’ll see from kind of that seasonal change this year is yet to be determined.”

Missouri and Arkansas is still paying some of the lowest gas prices in the country. In Missouri, the average gas price is $3.22 per gallon. Drivers in Arkansas are paying the lowest prices in the country at $3.20 per gallon.

“There’s quite a bit of uncertainty still around,” said Chabarria. “How the global oil markets going to be entirely impacted by Russia’s actions against Ukraine is unknown, but drivers can certainly expect prices to remain where they’re at or go up here in the short term.”

To save money on fuel

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

