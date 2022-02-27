Jurassic Quest brings interactive dinosaur exhibit to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One of the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibits in North America makes its way to Springfield this weekend.

The Springfield Expo Center is hosting Jurassic Quest through Sunday. The exhibit features many dinosaur-themed attractions, shows and interactive activities. The exhibit gives children a chance to learn about dinosaurs and participate in a scavenger hunt.

Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring and offering dinosaur experiences to millions of people across North America. One of the dinosaur trainers for the exhibit says the reactions from visitors are her favorite part of the job.

“We put a lot of smiles on a lot of faces,” said one trainer named Bethany. “I think that it’s fun for the entire family because we do have some adults with some inner children as well, who loved to come in and kind of take a look at these guys.”

The exhibit takes around 90 minutes to complete. If you didn’t have a chance to visit Saturday, you can make catch the exhibit Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on Jurassic Quest, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.