Man hospitalized with serious injuries after UTV crash in Camden County

(Live 5/File)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One man is hospitalized with serious injuries after a UTV crash Saturday night in Camden County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night near a home in the 200 block of Pine Lake Drive.

Investigators say a 25-year-old man was making left turns in the area, then his UTV overturned when he traveled too fast on a turn. A crash report from MSHP says the driver was not wearing a safety device and ejected from the UTV during the incident.

The victim is being treated for serious injuries at Lake Regional Hospital in Camden County.

