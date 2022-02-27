Man hospitalized with serious injuries after UTV crash in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One man is hospitalized with serious injuries after a UTV crash Saturday night in Camden County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night near a home in the 200 block of Pine Lake Drive.

Investigators say a 25-year-old man was making left turns in the area, then his UTV overturned when he traveled too fast on a turn. A crash report from MSHP says the driver was not wearing a safety device and ejected from the UTV during the incident.

The victim is being treated for serious injuries at Lake Regional Hospital in Camden County.

