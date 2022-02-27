Advertisement

Missouri bill calls to end state sales tax on food and groceries

(WAFB)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A bill making rounds among Missouri House committees calls to eliminate the state sales tax on most food and grocery sales.

Missouri State Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold) is sponsoring House Bill 1992. She says the bill would help Missourians amid inflation and predicts consumers save around $144 million each year on their grocery purchases.

“Inflation is out of control and costs are skyrocketing to the point that Missourians are losing the equivalent of two paychecks a year,” said Coleman via a news release Thursday. “Our tax policy should not be designed to hurt the poorest Missourians, and yet the sales tax on food does exactly that. It’s time to provide Missouri families with tax relief that will help them afford the necessities.”

Right now, Missouri is one of only 13 states to impose a sales tax on food and groceries.

Several Missouri-based organizations have raised opposition to the bill. The Center Square reports the Missouri Association of School Administrators opposes the bill as 1% of the existing sales tax goes to the Missouri’s school district trust fund. FOX2 in St. Louis reports the Missouri Municipal League had previously testified in opposition to the bill over concerns it could have an impact on local municipal projects funded through sales tax revenue.

The House Ways and Means Committee recently modified the bill. An administrative oversight hearing is currently planned for 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, according to online records.

