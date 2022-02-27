Advertisement

Missouri’s trout season opens Tuesday

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 10 hours ago
MISSOURI (KY3) - Tuesday marks the opening of trout season in Missouri, a long-standing tradition and red-letter day for fishing fans in the Ozarks.

Anglers can mark opening day for catch-and-keep trout fishing season on March 1 at four parks:

  • Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon
  • Montauk State Park near Salem
  • Roaring River State Park near Cassville

Daily trout tags can only be purchased at each of the four trout parks. Fishers can purchase trout tags at the state park concession stores, which costs $4 this year with a daily limit of four trout.

Staff are expected to stock around 20,000 trout across the four trout parks on opening day. The catch-and-keep season at the trout parks runs through Oct. 31.

For more information on permits, trout tags and locations, CLICK HERE.

