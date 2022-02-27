Prescribed burns planned at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield over next two weeks

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The National Park Service says that prescribed burns are planned at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield over the next two weeks.

Officials will conduct a prescribed burn at the park sometime between February 28 and March 12. The burn is expected to last multiple days, though the exact timeline has not yet been confirmed. The National Park Service says this range of dates is necessary because prescribed fire is dependent on weather conditions.

All burns will be conducted under the guidance of National Park Service fire personnel. The objective of the prescribed burns is to provide a safe environment for visitors and reduce wildfire risk.

“Weather conditions permitting, a large number of brush piles and approximately 660 acres of grassland and forest will be burned,” said Superintendent Sarah Cunningham.

To assure visitor safety, the tour road and battlefield will be closed to visitors while the prescribed burn is conducted. However, the visitor center and museum will remain open.

CLICK HERE for additional information on prescribed fire operations or call the park’s Visitor Center at 417-732-2662.

