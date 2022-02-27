Advertisement

Prim leads Missouri State past Evansville 88-79

(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 8:03 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Gaige Prim scored 28 points as Missouri State defeated Evansville 88-79 on Saturday.

Isiaih Mosley added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (22-9, 13-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Ja’Monta Black had 15 points.

Shamar Givance had 20 points for the Purple Aces (6-23, 2-16), who have lost seven straight. Blaise Beauchamp added 18 points. Noah Frederking had 17 points and nine rebounds. Evansville totaled 50 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces for the season. Missouri State defeated Evansville 72-58 on Jan. 29.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people face criminal charges in connection with a poaching case recently investigated by...
Two charged after Missouri Dept. of Conservation investigates poaching case
Police arrest man after shooting in north Springfield
Woman speaks on dangers of coyotes during coyote breeding season after her pet was violently...
Springfield woman warns others of coyote breeding season after her pet was violently attacked
Possible coronavirus case at Kanakuk in Taney County
$29.6 million awarded to victims of ex-Kanakuk Kamps counselor convicted of sex crimes
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Latest News

Kyle Larson celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Auto Club Speedway...
Larson holds off Dillon, Suarez for NASCAR win at Fontana
St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save against Chicago Blackhawks' Dylan...
Perron, Binnington help Blues pound Blackhawks 4-0
Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) dunks the ball over Kentucky defenders during the second half of an...
Notae has 30, No. 18 Arkansas upends No. 6 Kentucky
Dana Ford/Ozarks Sports zone
Mosley scores 33 to lead Missouri St. over Bradley