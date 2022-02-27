Sales tax ballot issues to support Howell County, Texas County law enforcement up for vote in April

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Howell County and Texas County will have a chance to vote on sales tax measures intended to support law enforcement during the upcoming April election.

The next general municipal election is set for Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

According to the Howell County Sheriff’s Office, voters in Howell County will see the following ballot measure in the form of the following question:

“Shall the County of Howell impose an additional countywide sales tax of one-fourth of one percent for the period of ten years from the date on which such tax is first imposed for the purpose of providing law enforcement services for the county?”

According to the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, voters in Texas County will see a ballot measure asking for 3/8 of a one-cent sales tax.

Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey and county commissioners plan to hold several public meetings throughout March to provide information on the ballot issues. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office has also been answering various questions about the tax proposal via Facebook since January.

Per Missouri statute, funds received through tax increases are deposited in a special trust fund and not county general revenue. They are only intended for funding law enforcement.

