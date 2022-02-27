Advertisement

Sales tax ballot issues to support Howell County, Texas County law enforcement up for vote in April

(WILX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Howell County and Texas County will have a chance to vote on sales tax measures intended to support law enforcement during the upcoming April election.

The next general municipal election is set for Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

According to the Howell County Sheriff’s Office, voters in Howell County will see the following ballot measure in the form of the following question:

“Shall the County of Howell impose an additional countywide sales tax of one-fourth of one percent for the period of ten years from the date on which such tax is first imposed for the purpose of providing law enforcement services for the county?”

According to the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, voters in Texas County will see a ballot measure asking for 3/8 of a one-cent sales tax.

Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey and county commissioners plan to hold several public meetings throughout March to provide information on the ballot issues. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office has also been answering various questions about the tax proposal via Facebook since January.

Per Missouri statute, funds received through tax increases are deposited in a special trust fund and not county general revenue. They are only intended for funding law enforcement.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people face criminal charges in connection with a poaching case recently investigated by...
Two charged after Missouri Dept. of Conservation investigates poaching case
Police arrest man after shooting in north Springfield
Woman speaks on dangers of coyotes during coyote breeding season after her pet was violently...
Springfield woman warns others of coyote breeding season after her pet was violently attacked
Possible coronavirus case at Kanakuk in Taney County
$29.6 million awarded to victims of ex-Kanakuk Kamps counselor convicted of sex crimes
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Latest News

grass
Springfield mowing company shares lawn care tips to prepare for spring
Springfield mowing company shares lawn care tips to prepare for spring
Brandon C. King, 30, and Jesse Huy, 51, will both appear in court Monday for pre-trial...
Court hearings scheduled Monday for two suspects in Greene County murder cases
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: No update Sunday for Missouri ; Arkansas adds nearly 500 new cases
Kyle Larson celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Auto Club Speedway...
Larson holds off Dillon, Suarez for NASCAR win at Fontana