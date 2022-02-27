Springfield community celebrates Mardi Gras with Commercial Street festivities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crowds flocked to Historic Commercial Street on Saturday as Mardi Gras celebrations returned to Springfield this weekend.

Restaurants, shops and bars offered food, music and entertainment through the late evening hours Saturday.

Business owners say Mardi Gras is way for the whole family to eat, shop and enjoy the warmer weather, while also supporting local businesses.

“Kids like the beads. Adults just want to get out and do something. All of our businesses are participating as far as special foods, special drinks. It’s just a fun time to do something fun,” said Corie Godsi with White River Brewing Company.

“It’s a very close knit community, and we just like helping each other out. We want everyone to succeed down here because everyone who’s on Commercial Street, they love Commercial Street,” said Cindy Ussery with Cymphony’s.

Many businesses also offered special promotions, masks and free beads.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.