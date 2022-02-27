Springfield woman warns others of coyote breeding season after her pet was violently attacked

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One Springfield woman wants to warn others about the dangers of coyotes during coyote breeding season after one attacked her pet earlier this month.

Angel Matthews said she was scared for her cat’s life during a recent encounter with a coyote.

“I cried. I was emotional. It was devastating because I didn’t know if he was going to live,” said Matthews.

Matthews said her two-year-old cat, Sylvester, held his own.

“The next day, there was coyote hair all over our yard, so I think Sylvester gave him a fight,” said Matthews.

Angel Matthews lives in a subdivision in Springfield. She said Sylvester had to go to the emergency vet last week after injuries he suffered in the attack.

“I didn’t think he would make it,” said Matthews. “Honestly, by the way things looked when I got there, it was bad.”

Matthews said there was blood everywhere, and Sylvester had cuts on his leg, a large cut on the roof of his mouth, and claws were missing.

Matthews said vets did emergency surgery on Sylvester and had to staple up his leg. She said this coyote season isn’t something to take lightly.

“I would definitely advise anybody, you don’t want to go through the heartache,” said Matthews. “We’re blessed. The vet told me she was surprised he made it because most animals his size, cats and dogs, do not make it against a coyote.”

Officials from the Missouri Department of Conservation said coyote breeding season lasts until March. Pet owners are encouraged to look after their pets at night because that is when this is where coyotes are likely to can sneak up on them.

But even after the attack, Matthews said Sylvester is in good spirits.

“We were sitting on the table in the doctor’s office the night it happened. He rolls over on his belly [and] wants his belly rubbed,” said Matthews.

Matthews said she doesn’t want anyone else to go through this.

“Whatever you can do, the 10 minutes you got to spend outside, if they go to the potty or get some fresh air, go outside and be with them when they’re out there,” said Matthews.

