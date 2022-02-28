Advertisement

Bolivar High School principal to join Fair Play School District as superintendent after end of school year

Dr. David Geurin, who currently serves as principal at Bolivar High School, will start in the...
Dr. David Geurin, who currently serves as principal at Bolivar High School, will start in the new position July 1.(Bolivar School District)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIR PLAY, Mo. (KY3) - The Fair Play School District has chosen a new superintendent to take over after the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Dr. David Geurin, who currently serves as principal at Bolivar High School, will start in the new position July 1.

Geurin is taking for Renee Sagaser, who is retiring at the end of the school year after 17 years with the Fair Play School District.

“I’m beyond excited to have this opportunity to serve in Fair Play,” said Geurin. “The community is tightly-knit and has a tremendous love for the school. The interview process was energizing, and I felt a strong sense of direction and connection from the school board. Fair Play has an excellent reputation and has enjoyed great leadership from Renee Sagaser for many years. I look forward to learning more about the school and community, getting to know everyone, and serving the students, staff, and families.”

Geurin began his education career in Marshfield in 1996 as a teacher and coach. In 2005, he accepted a position as principal at Miller JH/HS. For the past 14 years, he has served in his current role as principal at Bolivar High School. He has also been an adjunct instructor of education at Southwest Baptist University.

Geurin holds degrees in English and Education Administration from SBU. He completed his doctoral studies at the University of Missouri in 2008.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people face criminal charges in connection with a poaching case recently investigated by...
Two charged after Missouri Dept. of Conservation investigates poaching case
Police arrest man after shooting in north Springfield
Woman speaks on dangers of coyotes during coyote breeding season after her pet was violently...
Springfield woman warns others of coyote breeding season after her pet was violently attacked
Possible coronavirus case at Kanakuk in Taney County
$29.6 million awarded to victims of ex-Kanakuk Kamps counselor convicted of sex crimes
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Latest News

grass
Springfield mowing company shares lawn care tips to prepare for spring
Springfield mowing company shares lawn care tips to prepare for spring
Brandon C. King, 30, and Jesse Huy, 51, will both appear in court Monday for pre-trial...
Court hearings scheduled Monday for two suspects in Greene County murder cases
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: No update Sunday for Missouri ; Arkansas adds nearly 500 new cases
Kyle Larson celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Auto Club Speedway...
Larson holds off Dillon, Suarez for NASCAR win at Fontana