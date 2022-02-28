Bolivar High School principal to join Fair Play School District as superintendent after end of school year

FAIR PLAY, Mo. (KY3) - The Fair Play School District has chosen a new superintendent to take over after the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Dr. David Geurin, who currently serves as principal at Bolivar High School, will start in the new position July 1.

Geurin is taking for Renee Sagaser, who is retiring at the end of the school year after 17 years with the Fair Play School District.

“I’m beyond excited to have this opportunity to serve in Fair Play,” said Geurin. “The community is tightly-knit and has a tremendous love for the school. The interview process was energizing, and I felt a strong sense of direction and connection from the school board. Fair Play has an excellent reputation and has enjoyed great leadership from Renee Sagaser for many years. I look forward to learning more about the school and community, getting to know everyone, and serving the students, staff, and families.”

The past 14 years as principal of Bolivar HS have been amazing!!! And now, God has blessed us with a new season and a new opportunity. I'm very excited to announce that I will be the next Superintendent for Fair Play R-II School District next year. pic.twitter.com/U7ZH1JLac1 — David Geurin (@DavidGeurin) February 25, 2022

Geurin began his education career in Marshfield in 1996 as a teacher and coach. In 2005, he accepted a position as principal at Miller JH/HS. For the past 14 years, he has served in his current role as principal at Bolivar High School. He has also been an adjunct instructor of education at Southwest Baptist University.

Geurin holds degrees in English and Education Administration from SBU. He completed his doctoral studies at the University of Missouri in 2008.

