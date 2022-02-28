Advertisement

Central Missouri man charged after suspected thief is killed

(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST
WINDSOR, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 63-year-old central Missouri man is charged with killing a man he thought had stolen from his property.

Authorities say Mark Fielder, of Windsor, and two other people chased a car after allegedly seeing someone steal what one witness described as three fishing poles from Fielder’s property. Prosecutors allege Fielder pistol-whipped the car driver and shot 41-year-old James Fannon in the head during a scuffle late Thursday. The driver of the car took off with Fannon’s body and dumped it before contacting law enforcement several hours later.

Fielder is charged with first-degree murder and five other counts.

