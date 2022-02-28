Court hearings scheduled Monday for two suspects in Greene County murder cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Court hearings are scheduled Monday for two men accused in two separate Greene County murder cases.

Brandon C. King, 30, and Jesse Huy, 51, will both appear in court Monday for pre-trial conferences.

King is charged in the stabbing deaths of two people in Springfield on New Year’s Eve in 2020. He has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in the deaths of Stephanie Plumb, 32, and Dylan Moore, 13.

According to court records, King faces two counts of first degree murder, one count of child abuse resulting in death, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of abuse of a child, and seven counts of armed criminal action.

Police say Plumb and Moore were stabbed to death by King at a home in the 2000 block of West Scott Street on Dec. 31, 2020. Two girls also suffered severe injuries.

According to a probable cause statement released in January, King was facing a criminal charge in Christian County and he was planning to “kill everyone in the house,” steal a van and leave Missouri. Court records show a history of criminal charges in Greene County dating back to 2011. Per the probable cause statement, he admitted to stabbing multiple people in an interview with law enforcement.

Huy is charged in a triple-murder case from March 2021. He has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in the deaths of his wife and her two parents.

Investigators say Huy is accused of killing his spouse, Tonya F. Huy, 48, and her two parents Ronald L. Koehler, 71, and Linda J. Koehler, 78.

According to court documents, Huy called authorities on March 19 to report he killed three family members inside his home in the 4400 block of North Farm Road 249. A dispatcher asked Huy why he did it. Investigators say Huy responded by saying, “well they wouldn’t leave, I’ve been waiting for a week for them to leave. I’ve had enough.” Huy then told the dispatcher he would not resist deputies when they arrested him.

Per court documents, the parents visited Strafford to assist Tonya Huy after back surgery. Investigators say Huy shot all of them twice while they all sat at a table. Deputies found a 9 mm handgun they believe was used in the shootings on Huy’s truck.

The pre-trial hearings can be used to present a range of documents and evidence before the cases head to trial.

