Crews fixing failed water pump in the city of Greenfield, Mo.

GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Greenfield blame a lightning strike for a failure of a water pump.

The city issued a boil order advisory on Friday. City leaders believe it may last into next week.

Crews began installing a new pump for the well. They hope to finish the work on Tuesday. The city is tapping into the Pennington Seed well to help build supply and pressure.

City leaders recommend water conservation measures from residents during this time. They ask anyone planning to use water to vigorously boil it three minutes before use. Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices, and all other food preparations, or consumption.

Once crews finish repairs, the city plans to collect three special samples over two consecutive days. If the state rules those samples safe, then the city will lift the boil water order.

