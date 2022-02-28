Advertisement

FedEx suspends services into Russia, Ukraine amid war

FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and...
FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and inbound services to Russia until further notice.(Action News 5)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - FedEx has announced it is temporarily suspending inbound and outbound services to Ukraine and inbound services to Russia until further notice amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The shipping service will continue, however, to provide domestic and export service in Russia where conditions allow.

“The safety of our team members is our top priority,” a FedEx representative said in a statement.

Additionally, the Money Back Guarantee is currently suspended for all FedEx Express services in Europe until further notice.

This move comes after Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine.

For specific shipment status information, track your package here.

Americans are seeing the effects of the Ukraine war in gas prices, stock turmoil and boycotts. (RUSSIA 24, KTVZ, TWITTER | @MIT, WBNS, FACEBOOK, CNN)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People's Convoy begins trek into the Ozarks.
DRONE VIDEO: People’s Convoy rolls through the Ozarks
The People’s Convoy is planning trip through Springfield on Monday after making pit stop in Big...
The People’s Convoy planning trip through Springfield on Monday, makes pit stop in Big Cabin, Okla.
Nearly 60 animals die in barn fire near Strafford, Mo.
Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3...
Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States
The pursuit ended shortly before 5 p.m. near Dale and Grant.
High-speed pursuit through Springfield ends in arrest of fugitive

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at...
LIVE: State of Union: Biden vows to check Russia, fight inflation
Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Carter, Couisnard each score 17, South Carolina beats Tigers
In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout
Convoy of Hope sending a team to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees
The destruction in Kharkiv is seen after Tuesday's bombing.
Russian forces escalate attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas