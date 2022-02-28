Harrison (Ark.) Public Schools equips buses with WiFi

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - All primary route buses in the Harrison Public Schools fleet will include wireless internet connectivity (WiFi).

The district originally installed WiFi in its activity buses to allow students to do homework on the way to school-sponsored events. The district says it proved beneficial. The system uses a 4G LTE connection that is configured to mimic the district network settings with the same content filter walls.

“So anywhere you can have cell reception that’s where we can have the internet on these buses,” said Matt Hamblin, an IT technician and Performance Arts director with HPS.

“We’re just trying to take away wasted time,” said Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt. “If you ride a bus for an hour or ride for 45 minutes, that’s 45 minutes you can get something done, you don’t have to do later.”

The district says the move provides many benefits to students like combating the digital divide and providing an environment to finish work that mimics school.

“I think that’s a big advantage there for the kids that live in rural areas may not have internet or may not be able to afford it,” said Hamblin. “It just gives them a little extra convenience to them so they can get work done outside of school while still feeling like they are at school in a way.”

As for the district, the WiFi provides a backup form of GPS tracking, aside from what’s already manufactured for the bus, in the case of an emergency. While you may be thinking homework is meant to be done at home, the district says it gives kids more opportunities to just be kids.

“That’s probably where a lot of teachers and hopefully students and administration is heading,” said Hamblin. “(We are) trying to get as much work done in the classroom, so they can go home and have a home life. That’s the big thing for us even in the workforce: work-life, home-life, school-life, balance.”

As long as the services continue to prove beneficial, the district will install internet in all future buses purchased.

