Meeting set for multi-million dollar road projects in Republic, Mo.

Republic, Mo. (KY3) - Residents in Republic and Greene County have a chance to voice their opinions on a series of multi-million dollar road projects.

MoDOT is looking at four projects along Route MM and ZZ in Republic. The corridor runs from I-44 to Republic High School. Construction is projected to begin in the summer of 2024.

“The purpose of the projects is really to address recent and projected growth in the area,” says MoDOT Transportation Project Manager Bud Sherman. “It will improve road connectivity between I-44 and U.S. 60 and Republic Road, and help reduce delays along the entire route.”

Route MM and ZZ Project Vicinity Map. Courtesy MoDOT (MoDOT)

The project as a whole is broken into four smaller, but still large, projects. The main focus of projects A and B is widening Route MM to five lanes, from I-44 to Farm Road 160 near the Amazon Fulfillment Center. Route MM is currently only two lanes, aside from where it runs adjacent to the Amazon facility. In that area, there’s a turn lane. There would also be intersection improvements along the stretch of road. Sheman says turning the two-and-a-half-mile stretch into a five-lane road will help improve traffic flow, especially as more development happens in the area. The Amazon Fulfillment Center has created more semi-truck traffic, and the Iron Grain District is going to be built in the same area.

“We’re going to get that with more of a corridor to 44,” says Sherman. “That’ll make it a much safer and easier transition from the south to the north, and vice versa.”

Residents who live on Route MM have differing opinions about the project. One resident says the current traffic flow makes getting out of their driveway difficult. Another resident, Robert Roy, has doubts there will be enough traffic to warrant that many lanes. Roy lives across from the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

“The expansion to the three-lane road here has reduced traffic,” says Roy. “It’s just that I don’t know that there’s enough traffic here to warrant it without the expansion of some serious business out this way.”

Project C includes building a two-lane roundabout at MM and Farm Road 160 after the widening project is finished. It also includes building a new road to connect Route MM with U.S. 60 and Route ZZ, and building a bridge over the railroad crossing at U.S. 60 and MM, near the Kum and Go. This part of the overarching project is focused on improving connectivity, and dealing with a problematic railroad crossing.

“One of the main objectives was to eliminate the railroad crossing there by the Kum and Go facility,” explains Sherman. “That was backing up a lot of traffic and causing concerns there. And that was a driver behind this project initially.”

Project D includes building more railroad bridges around the area and creating more connections between Route MM and U.S. 60. Four railroad crossings would be eliminated within project D.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of development and the City of Republic has reached out to us in that regard. We’re trying to accommodate a lot of development, and they’re getting a lot of inquiries from developers,” says Sherman. “We also have a lot of congestion on 60. We’re trying to alleviate that.”

Residents have a chance to learn more about the projects, voice their opinions and suggest improvements at a public meeting tonight. The come and go style meeting is being held at the Republic Community Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. During that time, MoDOT engineers will be on hand to answer questions.

You can find more information about each part of the project, as well as traffic studies and a timeline, on MoDOT’s website, here: https://www.modot.org/greene-county-route-mmzz-corridor.

