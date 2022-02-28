Advertisement

Nearly 60 animals die in barn fire near Strafford, Mo.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Feb. 28, 2022
NEAR STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say nearly 60 goats, a horse, a dog, and a couple of cats died in a barn fire near Strafford.

Firefighters responded around 5 a.m. at the intersection of East Divison and State Highway 125 south of Strafford.

Investigators with the Strafford Fire Department say the owner told them a heating device inside the barn. Investigators say because of the extent of the damage, they may never know an exact cause.

