The People’s Convoy planning trip through Springfield on Monday, makes pit stop in Big Cabin, Okla.

The People’s Convoy is planning trip through Springfield on Monday after making pit stop in Big Cabin, Oklahoma.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIG CABIN, Okla. (KY3) - If you are traveling through the Springfield area Monday, you might happen to notice an increase in traffic along Interstate 44.

The People’s Convoy is scheduled to pass through on its way to the Washington DC area. Many travelers are spending the night in Big Cabin, Oklahoma, nearly two hours west of Springfield. The group is planning to pass through Springfield before stopping Monday night in Sullivan, Missouri.

According to its website, The People’s Convoy group says they are traveling across the United States in peace and unity asking the federal government to end the state of emergency that led to vaccine and mask mandates.

The group adds they are not associated with many of the other convoy groups. The expect to arrive to their final stop, the Washington DC “Capitol Beltway” area, on March 5 after 11 days of traveling.

The People’s Convoy will not be heading to downtown Washington DC during their travels, and they do not plan to be at the U.S. capitol for President Joe Biden’s “State of the Union” address Tuesday.

The group plans to leave Oklahoma around 8 a.m. Monday, meaning they could arrive in the Springfield area sometime between 10:30 a.m. and noon.

KY3 traveled to Big Cabin, Oklahoma to talk with the group before they travel through Springfield. We do plan to speak with some group members of The People’s Convoy later Sunday night. Check back for more coverage on KY3 News at 9 and 10.

