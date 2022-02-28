People’s Convoy rolls through the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Heads up for travelers on I-44 in the Ozarks Monday.

Autoplay Caption

The People’s Convoy is passing through the Ozarks on its way to the Washington, DC area. Monday’s journey began in Big Cabin, Okla. It will end Monday in Sullivan, Mo.

The People’s Convoy group says they are traveling across the United States in peace and unity asking the federal government to end the state of emergency that led to vaccine and mask mandates.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.