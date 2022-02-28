REBOOT TOUR: Brooks & Dunn announce a tour stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The ‘Reboot Tour’ is back on the road. And it will make a stop in Springfield.

Brooks & Dunn will play JQH Arena on May 22. Jordan Davis will open the tour. The nationwide tour begins May 5 in Evansville, Ind.

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn began as a duo in 1990. They won the Country Music Association’s ‘Duo of the Year’ from 1992 to 2006, with one exception in 200. They have two Grammy Awards for “My Maria’ and ‘Hard Workin’ Man.’

The duo released the latest album in 2019 called ‘Reboot.’

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets at www.missouristatetix.com, charge by phone at 417-836-7678, or the OMB ticket windows inside JQH Arena.

