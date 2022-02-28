Advertisement

REBOOT TOUR: Brooks & Dunn announce a tour stop in Springfield

Brooks & Dunn (Courtesy: JQH Arena)
Brooks & Dunn (Courtesy: JQH Arena)(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The ‘Reboot Tour’ is back on the road. And it will make a stop in Springfield.

Brooks & Dunn will play JQH Arena on May 22. Jordan Davis will open the tour. The nationwide tour begins May 5 in Evansville, Ind.

Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn began as a duo in 1990. They won the Country Music Association’s ‘Duo of the Year’ from 1992 to 2006, with one exception in 200. They have two Grammy Awards for “My Maria’ and ‘Hard Workin’ Man.’

The duo released the latest album in 2019 called ‘Reboot.’

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. Purchase tickets at www.missouristatetix.com, charge by phone at 417-836-7678, or the OMB ticket windows inside JQH Arena.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The People’s Convoy is planning trip through Springfield on Monday after making pit stop in Big...
The People’s Convoy planning trip through Springfield on Monday, makes pit stop in Big Cabin, Okla.
Woman speaks on dangers of coyotes during coyote breeding season after her pet was violently...
Springfield woman warns others of coyote breeding season after her pet was violently attacked
Possible coronavirus case at Kanakuk in Taney County
$29.6 million awarded to victims of ex-Kanakuk Kamps counselor convicted of sex crimes
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries
Missouri bill calls to end state sales tax on food and groceries

Latest News

People's Convoy begins trek into the Ozarks.
People’s Convoy rolls through the Ozarks
The People's Convoy rolls through the Ozarks
Nearly 60 animals die in barn fire near Strafford, Mo.
Corrections sergeant assisting Arkansas police fatally shot