Roaring River State Park officials prepare for opening day of trout season Tuesday

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - March 1 marks the first day of ‘catch and keep’ fishing season at Roaring River State Park.

Opening day kicks off at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The chilly temps in the morning will not keep anglers away. Roaring River Hatchery manager, Paul Spurgeon says the river is stocked with 6,000 trout, including 100 lunkers. Park guests started showing up Monday for an event they say they look forward to each year.

“I just love trout fishing, I don’t want to miss opening day,” said fisherman Mike Koca.

Koca says he’s been coming to opening day at Roaring River State Park for 45 years.

”I come down here because unlike the other parks there’s no waiting allowed, so everybody has basically the same opportunities to catch fish,” Koca said.

Hatchery Manager Paul Spurgeon says for the last few years the hatchery had been under construction. This year it’s business as usual.

”The fish that we’re stocking will actually belong to Roaring River,” said Spurgeon.

During the construction period, park officials brought in fish every week from Montauk State Park and Shepherd of the Hills.

”It was quite an effort to do all that, and I know people will be glad to see Roaring River fish back in the river,” Spurgeon said.

Spurgeon says after a successful 2021 park season, he expects around 1,500 people to show up Tuesday. Park guests started picking up their fishing tags Monday

”There are already people they will start making a line to get those tags and get in there to get ready,” Spurgeon said. “All the campers are moving in they are getting ready for the big day.”

Park officials say it’s the tradition of opening day that keeps people coming back year after year.

”I hope I catch a lunker, I haven’t caught one for about eight years,” Koca said.

“We encourage everyone to come out and if you can’t make it on opening day you’ve got plenty of time to come out and we’ll be stocking every day through the end of the season,” said Spurgeon.

You must have a valid Missouri fishing permit to purchase your tag. Tags are $4 for adults and $3 for children.

