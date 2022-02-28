Springfield Police Department recruiting more officers amidst nationwide shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Labor shortages are happening all across Springfield and it’s affecting a variety of industries, including law enforcement.

“From manufacturing to health care, companies are still trying to find that secret recipe to attract talent, said Kathryn Trombetta of the Missouri Job Center.

There are 60 openings at the Springfield Police Department with 42 of them for sworn officers and 18 of the openings for non-sworn.

”With any workforce shortage there are challenges to providing the services that we need to provide,” said Cris Swaters with SPD. “We are still actively hiring but with that limited staffing we are still providing the services that we need to provide to the community.”

Twenty-five officers are going through the SPD Academy. They will graduate in October.

”Our six-month academy is paid and those starting in our academy are paid $43,000 a year,” said Swaters. “As soon as you graduate that goes up to $47,000 a year. And it’s unique that we are able to pay our recruits while they’re going through that process.”

The need to fill positions is hitting multiple industries across the nation.

”As of December, there were 4.6 million more jobs available than job seekers to fill them,” said Trombetta. “There’s a huge emphasis right now on the work-life balance and on company culture coming out of the pandemic. People are focusing on scheduling work around life, instead of life around work.”

To learn more about the Springfield Police Department job opportunities click here.

