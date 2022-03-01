Advertisement

Arkansas governor seeks review for any state Russia ties

Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas(KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has told agencies to review whether the state has any business contracts with Russia as he condemned its war with Ukraine.

Hutchinson on Monday night announced he had sent a letter to his 15 cabinet secretaries calling for a review of the state’s departments to see if any contracts or agreements exist between Arkansas, Russia or other Russian entities.

“Although Arkansas’s economic ties with Russia are limited, I want to make sure that we as a state are not indirectly supporting Russian aggression through its economy,” Hutchinson said in a statement.

The move comes as governors and lawmakers in other states are taking moves to pull state investments from Russian companies while encouraging private entities to do the same. Proposals have been filed in Arkansas to authorize banks to freeze the assets of Russian oligarchs in the state and to require the boycott of Russian-made goods.

Hutchinson’s office said the state economic development commission has reported there are no Russian-owned or Ukrainian-owned companies in Arkansas. Arkansas imports from Russian last year totaled $8.1 million and exports totaled $64 million. That same year, Arkansas imports from Ukraine totaled $2 million and exports totaled more than $450,000.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People's Convoy begins trek into the Ozarks.
DRONE VIDEO: People’s Convoy rolls through the Ozarks
The People’s Convoy is planning trip through Springfield on Monday after making pit stop in Big...
The People’s Convoy planning trip through Springfield on Monday, makes pit stop in Big Cabin, Okla.
Nearly 60 animals die in barn fire near Strafford, Mo.
Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3...
Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States
Central Missouri man charged after suspected thief is killed

Latest News

Springfield city leaders retiring current city flag, designating new flag in a ceremony Tuesday afternoon
Firefighters battle large fire on square in Cassville, Mo.
Springfield city leaders retiring current city flag, designating new flag in a ceremony Tuesday afternoon
Rep. Hartzler’s transgender athlete tweet prompts suspension