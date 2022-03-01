Buffalo National River celebrates 50 years

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - March 1 is the only day for which two birthdays are celebrated (those born on March 1 and those born on February 29).

Tuesday marked the Buffalo National River’s 50th anniversary since the designation of the river, dating back to 1972. To celebrate this historic milestone, the park has planned a series of events throughout the 2022 recreational season including a birthday party, historical presentations, yoga in the park, and much more.

“We’ve got art in the park weekend,” said Buffalo National River public information officer Cassie Branstetter. “We’ll be having a concert at Tyler Bend. There are all kinds of opportunities to find your own inspiration within this really unique landscape.”

The Buffalo National River welcomes 1.5 million guests in 2021 according to the National Park Service.

”We get a lot of visitors who are from Arkansas who are from the surrounding states because it feels like home to so many people,” said Branstetter. “It doesn’t matter if it’s their first time or if they’ve attended for 50 years, people keep coming back.”

Without a doubt, the Buffalo National River is a huge piece of not only Arkansas recreation, but also the economy. The same study from the National Park Service found the river helped produce $66 million in economic gains for north Arkansas.

”Even during the pandemic we saw an uptick in the number of visitors going to the Buffalo National River,” said Matt Bell, director of Explore Harrison. “We are an outdoor recreation, tourism destination and people can still socially distance.”

The celebration is just as much about the future as it is the past.

”Both the intense recreational use and the need for this national river are big pieces of the history,” said Branstetter. “Also that conservation piece and making sure it is protected for the next 50 years and the next 50 beyond that.”

List of 50th Anniversary Events:

March 1, 2022: Science Symposium at North Arkansas College

June 9-12, 2022: Art in the Park Weekend

June 9, 2022: Student Film Fest at the Kenda Drive-in

June 10, 2022: Folk Story Telling Night at the Buffalo Point Campground Amphitheater

June 11, 2022: Music Festival at Tyler Bend

June 12, 2022: The Chinelos Morelenses Unidos en Arkansas, A Mexican American Dance group from Springdale

October 8 & 9, 2022: Park RX Weekend

October 8, 2022: “Yoga in the Park” at the Steel Creek and the Buffalo Point campgrounds

October 8, 2022: Moon Party at the Tyler Bend Pavilion

October 9, 2022: Naturalization Ceremony at the Ozark Campground Pavilion

For more information click here to visit the park’s website and stay up to date on any changes.

