Convoy of Hope sending a team to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Convoy of Hope is sending four team members to lead relief efforts on the ground in Poland, and potentially other countries surrounding Ukraine.

Convoy of Hope’s VP of Public Engagement Ethan Forhetz says Poland will serve as a home base while team members assess what the needs are.

”We’ve gone through the various different scenarios and now one is actually playing out,” Forhetz says. “But even when you have the scenario and the strategy laid out, war changes how you respond to it so we have to be able to call a lot of audibles in this response.”

Even before the invasion began, members of Convoy’s International Disaster Services team contacted its partners on the ground in Ukraine and in the nearby countries of Poland, Moldova, Bulgaria, Bosnia, Spain, Slovakia, and others to formulate a strategy to help.

“The United Nations says there are more than half a million people who are displaced,” Forhetz says. “Many of them women and children because the men are staying back to fight.”

Convoy of Hope is working with partners in Ukraine and in surrounding countries to offer food, water, shelter, hygiene kits, and other necessities to displaced Ukrainians. Vice President of Disaster Services Nick Wiersma says Convoy of Hope has an ongoing program in European nations, just west of Ukraine. Wiersma says those partnerships will help bring aid to all the surrounding areas where refugees may go, not just Poland.

“Having a relationship with the locals is paramount because the man on the street, the word on the street, is usually pretty accurate,” Wiersma says. “That information is gained when we’re physically there so this is not a new situation to us in going into an element of need. It is a new situation to us because of the magnitude of this conflict that’s taking place.”

When it comes to sending in team members, those with experience play a crucial role.

“We want to bring a calming effect to the situation,” Wiersma says. “If we go in and we act frazzled, we act like we don’t know what we’re doing, it only adds to the chaos and that’s the last thing we want to do.”

You can follow Convoy of Hope’s response and donate at www.convoyofhope.org/ukraine.

