Fire damages building on square in downtown Cassville, Mo.
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters evacuated businesses downtown Tuesday morning after a large fire.
The fire started on the square in the former Old Hall building. It then spread to other buildings.
The building once housed the post office, a cafe, and a movie theatre.
