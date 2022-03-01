Fire damages building on square in downtown Cassville, Mo.

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters evacuated businesses downtown Tuesday morning after a large fire.

The fire started on the square in the former Old Hall building. It then spread to other buildings.

The building once housed the post office, a cafe, and a movie theatre.

KY3 News has a crew on the scene. We will bring you more as it becomes available.

