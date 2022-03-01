Hair salons in Springfield notice supply and demand issues too

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The supply and demand issue is hitting the beauty industry hard and salons across Springfield. And it is impacting prices.

Makenna Cummings manages Blue Skies Salon. She said prices of supplies have increased by 15%.

“Things like tools, gloves, brushes, and clips like that,” said Cummings. “Foils have increased at least $5 per box.”

Another issue that they’re having is backorders on certain products.

“We order thousands of products every week just to have the things we need for our clients,” said Cummings. “When we don’t get those things in our stylists have to get pretty creative.”

The same goes for barber Lorena Shute, owner of Morena Mia.

“It’s been maybe about five months I’ve had a decline,” said Shute. “I would maybe sell one to two products a day and now four products in a week.”

She said maintaining her equipment is can be costly too.

“The equipment I need or the replacement blade I just can’t afford,” said Shute.

She’s noticed her clients are spreading out the time in between appointments to cut costs. Shute hasn’t increased her prices in over a year and doesn’t plan on it because she understands the struggles.

Cummings wants customers to know the cost of service isn’t all paid to the stylist.

“Not all of that money you’re spending is going to your service,” said Cummings. There’s a lot more that goes into it. There’s the cost of product that’s a large chunk of that. There are salon fees, what it takes to keep the building open itself, and paying our stylists a livable wage as well.”

