High-speed pursuit through Springfield ends in arrest of fugitive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A high-speed pursuit in Springfield Tuesday evening ended in the arrest of a fugitive.

The pursuit ended shortly before 5 p.m. near Dale and Grant.

Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit attempted to arrest a wanted fugitive with multiple felony warrants in the north Springfield area. When deputies approached the home where the suspect was located, the fugitive Johnnie Coffer, and another man left the residence in a white Chevy Silverado. Investigators say the fugitive drove to the area of Interstate-44 and West Bypass where he abruptly stopped the vehicle, assaulted the driver, and forced him out of the vehicle before fleeing in the victim’s stolen truck. Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the driver but he kept going.

Due to the nature of the charges, (robbery, assault, and multiple felony warrants) the pursuit continued through north Springfield and eventually went into the south Springfield area. During the pursuit, investigators say the fugitive repeatedly called 911 threatening to assault other drivers by crashing into their vehicles as well as threatening “suicide by cop.” The vehicle pursuit ended in the area of Grant Avenue and Dale Street after a trained deputy performed a low-speed TVI (Tactical Vehicle Intervention) maneuver. Investigators say Coffer’s truck collided with one uninvolved motorist at this point causing no injuries and then he intentionally rammed a deputy sheriff’s patrol vehicle head-on, causing no serious injury to the deputy.

Johnnie Coffer has been a wanted fugitive since November of 2021 and violated his probation by cutting off his GPS ankle monitor. He suffered minor injuries.

Cameras from across the city caught the white truck racing through many intersections.

Police closed several intersections near the arrest scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.