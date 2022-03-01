Advertisement

Missouri House votes to ban hair discrimination in schools

Missouri House/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri House/Jefferson City, Mo.(ky3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Black Missouri school children no longer could be discriminated against for wearing natural hair under a bill advanced Monday in the state Legislature.

The measure is aimed at helping kids who wear protective hairstyles such as afros, braids and twists to school. House members gave the measure initial approval in a voice vote.

The bill was partly motivated by a New Jersey referee who told a high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks in 2018.

A referee forced Andrew Johnson to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit a wrestling match. A video of Johnson getting his hair cut spurred outcry, with social media users calling the incident “racist,” ″cruel” and “humiliating.”

Bill sponsor Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, said Missouri students have also been discriminated against for their natural hair.

Another bill advanced Monday would require high schoolers to apply for federal college aid in order to graduate. The bill includes several exemptions, including if students simply decide not to fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Bill sponsor Rep. Jonathan Patterson, R-Lee’s Summit, said the intent is to create an expectation that high schoolers with college plans fill out the form so they don’t miss out on financial aid.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit ended shortly before 5 p.m. near Dale and Grant.
High-speed pursuit through Springfield ends in arrest of fugitive
Contractors brought down the old Bolivar Insulation tower near the corner of Chestnut and...
WATCH: Iconic water tower in Springfield falls to the ground
Rep. Hartzler’s transgender athlete tweet prompts suspension
Firefighters battle fire on square in Cassville, Mo.
Fire damages building on square in downtown Cassville, Mo.
Showers and storms Saturday and Sunday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near-record warmth today

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 500+; Arkansas adds nearly 700 new cases
Springfield’s Ridgecrest Baptist Church sending team to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees
Springfield’s Ridgecrest Baptist Church sending team to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees
Police investigate motorcycle crash in north Springfield.
Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries in a crash in north Springfield
CDC rates Greene County as ‘medium impact’ level for COVID-19 illness
April Election 2022: St. Clair County Sample Ballots
April Election 2022: St. Clair County Sample Ballots