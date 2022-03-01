Missouri lawmakers discuss easing tax on groceries

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A bill making rounds around the Missouri House calls to eliminate the state sales tax on most food and grocery sales.

State Representative Mary Elizabeth Coleman, who represents Arnold, Missouri near St. Louis, filed the legislation. She says it could save Missourians more than $144 million each year. Missouri is one of only 13 states to impose a sales tax on food and groceries.

Fran Sing, a foster mom in Lebanon has noticed the increase she’s spending to feed her family.

”The groceries are definitely going up we spend probably about $2 to 300,” said Sing.

The bill is getting both support and opposition. The Missouri Municipal League previously testified against the proposal over concerns it could have an impact on local municipal projects funded through sales tax revenue.

