Morrisville, Mo. welcomes new police department

MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Morrisville, Missouri, population about 400, has its police department.

Officer Joe Crawford has been named police chief. The police force has one officer on reserve and another in the works. Not only will Crawford lead the department he has also been hired on as the school resource officer. This is part of the reason this department was able to happen. The department received a $20,000 grant through the school for Crawford to fill that position.

He also will bridge the gap in wait times currently taken care of by the Polk County Sheriff’s department.

“Morrisville doesn’t have a lot of violent crime. But there are things that go on like theft,” Dustin Kessler the Mayor of Morrisville says.

