Advertisement

Morrisville, Mo. welcomes new police department

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Morrisville, Missouri, population about 400, has its police department.

Officer Joe Crawford has been named police chief. The police force has one officer on reserve and another in the works. Not only will Crawford lead the department he has also been hired on as the school resource officer. This is part of the reason this department was able to happen. The department received a $20,000 grant through the school for Crawford to fill that position.

He also will bridge the gap in wait times currently taken care of by the Polk County Sheriff’s department.

“Morrisville doesn’t have a lot of violent crime. But there are things that go on like theft,” Dustin Kessler the Mayor of Morrisville says.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit ended shortly before 5 p.m. near Dale and Grant.
High-speed pursuit through Springfield ends in arrest of fugitive
Contractors brought down the old Bolivar Insulation tower near the corner of Chestnut and...
WATCH: Iconic water tower in Springfield falls to the ground
Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Still warm for most of the Ozarks Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler But Still Warm
Rep. Hartzler’s transgender athlete tweet prompts suspension

Latest News

Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5) scores on a fast break against LSU during the first half of...
No. 14 Arkansas survives in last seconds against LSU
Still warm for most of the Ozarks Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler But Still Warm
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler by Still Warm
Fact Finders: Tackling viewer question about gas price gouging
Viewer wants to know if recent gas price spikes are price gouging