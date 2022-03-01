SILVER ADVISORY CANCELED: Police locate Springfield man reported missing, endangered
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police located a Springfield man considered missing and endangered.
Jody Ralph Stogner disappeared from Wilson’s Creek Nursing at 3403 West Mount Vernon on Monday. He left the facility around 4 p.m.
Police say he is safe.
