SILVER ADVISORY CANCELED: Police locate Springfield man reported missing, endangered

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police located a Springfield man considered missing and endangered.

Jody Ralph Stogner disappeared from Wilson’s Creek Nursing at 3403 West Mount Vernon on Monday. He left the facility around 4 p.m.

Police say he is safe.

