Prosecutor lays out the case against Camden County, Mo. man accused of killing mother, daughter

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - After ten delays and one mistrial, the trial for Steven Endsley began in Camden County.

The case was originally filed in Camden County but was transferred to Laclede County. The case was moved again to Cass County in hopes of finding an impartial jury. Endsley then decided to exercise his right to a bench trial, moving the case back to Camden County.

Endsley is facing two first-degree murder charges for the deaths of Danielle Smith and her mother Theresa Jackson August 29, 2016.

Tuesday morning, the state started presenting its evidence and witnesses to Judge Kenneth Hayden.

“The defendant is guilty of 2 counts of murder in the first degree. The defendant is guilty of 2 counts of armed criminal action. The defendant is guilty of arson in the second degree,” said Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham.

Endsley was dressed in slacks and a jacket, not the usual prison jumpsuit.

Court officials tell us he was wearing a device that would use electric charges to stun him if he tried to get away rather than traditional shackles.

Endsley sat glaring and smirking at the KY3 camera as the case against him was laid out.

The state referred to text and voicemail messages to illustrate what they say is a pattern of harassment of the women by Endsley.

“He made fun of her, " said Cunningham. He said she could record all she wanted and it would get her exactly where she is now, nowhere. The defendant said the new sheriff was on his side and that nothing she could do would matter.”

Cunningham argues that Endsley didn’t agree with Smith’s lifestyle.

He says Smith and Jackson had problems with Endsley but they never filed a protection order.

Social media posts presented by the state show that Smith didn’t think it would slow down Endsley’s alleged abuse.

“She made a plea to her online friends to help her find a lawyer and make this harassment stop. Unfortunately for Danielle soon nobody would be able to help her,” said Cunningham.

He explained to the court that a few hours after that plea Endsley would kill her, along with Jackson, because Smith was gay.

“She was stabbed in the heart. She was stabbed in the lungs. Her death was a matter of seconds. Her mother Theresa was stabbed twice. She died just feet away from her daughter on the cold floor of the home that they shared,” described Cunningham.

The manager of the mobile home park where the crime happened testified that Endsley told her he would burn down the womens’ trailer home if he thought he could get away with it.

That’s where, prosecutors say, the bodies of Smith and Jackson were found.

“They were dead before their house was burned around them, lying on the floor beside each other as everything they owned turned to ash,” said Cunningham.

Endsley’s defense attorney worked to discredit witnesses and investigators, even suggesting that this crime was a murder-suicide.

He could start presenting Endley’s case sometime Wednesday.

The trial is expected to last a few days.

Endsley could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.

