Republic, Mo. residents share opinions and concerns over Route MM proposed projects

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT is looking at four proposed projects along Route MM in Republic.

Project A focuses on widening Route MM to 5 lanes from Route 360/James River Freeway to Farm Road 160.

Project B focuses on widening Route MM to 5 lanes between I-44 and north of Route 360/James River Freeway.

Project C includes building a two-lane roundabout at MM and Farm Road 160 after the widening project is finished. It also includes building a new road to connect Route MM with U.S. 60 and Route ZZ, and building a bridge over the railroad crossing at U.S. 60 and MM, near the Kum and Go.

Project D includes building more railroad bridges around the area and creating more connections between Route MM and U.S. 60. Four railroad crossings would be eliminated within project D.

Thomann Green has lived in Republic for more than 20 years.

”Consider the people who have lived here, who have been here a long time,” Green says. “I’m getting a feeling all they care about is attracting new people.”

One of the proposed projects Green says she can’t support, closing the railroad crossings at Farm Road 168, which is one of the many crossings MoDOT and Republic are planning to close within project D.

“When they do that, it will cost me at least ten more minutes on a commute,” Green says. “Put that over the times of a year. Put it over the times of a lifetime. That’s a lot of money and that’s a lot of time.”

The goal of these projects is to reduce traffic delays and increase safety.

Bryan Ward has lived off of route MM for a decade and has seen how the growth has changed the area.

“The traffic is definitely a lot busier leaving in and out,” Ward says. “Even the new traffic lights so it’ll be nice.”

Ward thinks three lanes would be plenty.

“Unless they fix the bridge up here I don’t see how in the world they can accommodate five lanes of traffic,” Ward says. “That’s one of the biggest complaints that most people have is the traffic that comes off of the highway onto here to MM so unless they fix something there five lanes of traffic seems like more than what they need.”

Republic’s Engineering Manager Garrett Brickner says with all the growth coming into the city, these plans were made to be sustainable over time.

“Not only what do we need today but what will we need five, ten, 15, 20 years down the road and that’s how we ended up with five lanes,” Brickner says.

For Green, not all of these changes are necessary.

“I will go to every meeting and complain until they decide to keep the 168 open over the railroad tracks,” Green says.

You can find more information about each part of the project, as well as traffic studies and a timeline, on MoDOT’s website, here: https://www.modot.org/greene-county-route-mmzz-corridor.

