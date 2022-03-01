Advertisement

Trout season in Missouri begins with gorgeous weather

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Fishermen across Missouri dropped a line at sunup Tuesday at Missouri’s four trout parks for the beginning of the state’s trout season.

For many anglers, the tradition dates back decades. Anglers marked the opening day for catch-and-keep trout fishing season at:

  • Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon
  • Montauk State Park near Salem
  • Roaring River State Park near Cassville
  • Meramec Spring Park near St. James

Daily trout tags can only be purchased at each of the four trout parks. Fishers can purchase trout tags at the state park concession stores, which costs $4 this year with a daily limit of four trout.

Staff stocked around 20,000 trout across the four trout parks on opening day. The catch-and-keep season at the trout parks runs through Oct. 31.

For more information on permits, trout tags, and locations, CLICK HERE.

