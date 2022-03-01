Trout season in Missouri begins with gorgeous weather

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Fishermen across Missouri dropped a line at sunup Tuesday at Missouri’s four trout parks for the beginning of the state’s trout season.

For many anglers, the tradition dates back decades. Anglers marked the opening day for catch-and-keep trout fishing season at:

Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon

Montauk State Park near Salem

Roaring River State Park near Cassville

Meramec Spring Park near St. James

Daily trout tags can only be purchased at each of the four trout parks. Fishers can purchase trout tags at the state park concession stores, which costs $4 this year with a daily limit of four trout.

Staff stocked around 20,000 trout across the four trout parks on opening day. The catch-and-keep season at the trout parks runs through Oct. 31.

For more information on permits, trout tags, and locations, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.