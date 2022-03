SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An iconic Springfield structure is no more.

Contractors brought down the old Bolivar Insulation tower near the corner of Chestnut and Trafficway.

It took workers several hours to prepare the structure for demolition. It only took moments to finish the job.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.