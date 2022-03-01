Advertisement

Woman from Miller, Mo. killed in utility vehicle crash

MSHP
MSHP(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Miller, Mo. died in a crash not far from her home early Monday morning.

According to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lori Reid, 50, was the passenger in a utility terrain vehicle that ran off the road and overturned.

The accident happened around 1:50 am along Lawrence County road 1110 one mile west of Miller.

The driver of the UTV, Tina Reynolds, 46 of Sarcoxie, Mo. was seriously injured.

Neither person was wearing a safety device.

