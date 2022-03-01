On Your Side: What to buy in March

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Spring is just around the corner. There are sunny deals to be had.

Cleaning Supplies

Spring cleaning is here. This is the best time of the year to buy cleaning supplies. Stock up on bathroom, kitchen, and furniture essentials.

AC Unit

Do not wait until the dog days of summer. Replace that decade-old AC unit or get the tune-up now. Service is prompt and they might even throw in a spring discount.

Grill and Mower

If you need a new grill or mower, research brands, and models.

“Typically when you think about seasonal items like string trimmers, you think that the sales will come at the end of the season, but if you start shopping very early, like in March, you may see bigger savings as retailers shift consumer focus to the season coming up,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports.

Garden Supplies

Get that garden growing and save. Buy seed, sheet pots, and shovels. If you’re spending a few hundred dollars on outdoor supplies, it might be worth getting a store card. Just remember to pay off your balance before the promotion ends.

Frozen Food

March is National Frozen Food Month. Expect to see deals in the freezer section at your favorite grocery store. Buy the staples, like frozen veggies, desserts, and finger foods.

Go on a Cruise

Book a last-minute cruise. There are savings to be had on three and four-day itineraries that overlap Easter weekend.

Things to Remember:

Dickerson Park Zoo along with other parks in the Ozarks will begin spring and summer hours.

March 14 is Pi Day. Save on pie and pizza.

Silver Dollar City opens on March 16. Many Branson shows start back up this month.

Bring on the green beer and corned beef. St. Patrick’s Day is March 17.

