Carter, Couisnard each score 17, South Carolina beats Tigers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Devin Carter had 17 points and eight rebounds, Jermaine Couisnard also scored 17 points with seven assists and South Carolina beat Missouri 73-69 on Tuesday night.

South Carolina was ahead 51-40 with 9:56 left but only made two of its next 10 shots as Missouri got within 58-55 at 2:22. Carter ended South Carolina’s three-minute field-goal drought with a three-point play with 1:20 left for a 63-59 lead. Missouri turned it over late in the shot clock on its next possession and Couisnard sank two free throws at 38.6 for a six-point lead.

Kobe Brown completed a three-point play with 16 seconds left to pull Missouri within 69-66, but Erik Stevenson sealed it with two free throws at the other end.

James Reese V scored 13 points and Stevenson had nine points and seven boards for South Carolina (18-11, 9-8 SEC).

Javon Pickett led Missouri (10-20, 4-13) with 23 points, and Brown had 19 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams shot under 36% from the field in the first half, with South Carolina leading 30-24. Missouri had nine turnovers and eight made field goals in the opening 20 minutes.

South Carolina heads to No. 5 Auburn on Saturday to conclude the regular season. Missouri returns home for its final game of the regular season as the Tigers host Georgia on Saturday.

