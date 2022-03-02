Advertisement

Carter, Couisnard each score 17, South Carolina beats Tigers

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Devin Carter had 17 points and eight rebounds, Jermaine Couisnard also scored 17 points with seven assists and South Carolina beat Missouri 73-69 on Tuesday night.

South Carolina was ahead 51-40 with 9:56 left but only made two of its next 10 shots as Missouri got within 58-55 at 2:22. Carter ended South Carolina’s three-minute field-goal drought with a three-point play with 1:20 left for a 63-59 lead. Missouri turned it over late in the shot clock on its next possession and Couisnard sank two free throws at 38.6 for a six-point lead.

Kobe Brown completed a three-point play with 16 seconds left to pull Missouri within 69-66, but Erik Stevenson sealed it with two free throws at the other end.

James Reese V scored 13 points and Stevenson had nine points and seven boards for South Carolina (18-11, 9-8 SEC).

Javon Pickett led Missouri (10-20, 4-13) with 23 points, and Brown had 19 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams shot under 36% from the field in the first half, with South Carolina leading 30-24. Missouri had nine turnovers and eight made field goals in the opening 20 minutes.

South Carolina heads to No. 5 Auburn on Saturday to conclude the regular season. Missouri returns home for its final game of the regular season as the Tigers host Georgia on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Johnnie Coffer/Greene County Jail
Driver faces new charges after Tuesday’s high-speed pursuit through busy Springfield streets
The pursuit ended shortly before 5 p.m. near Dale and Grant.
High-speed pursuit through Springfield ends in arrest of fugitive
Police investigate motorcycle crash in north Springfield.
Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries in a crash in north Springfield
Highs in the 70s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm again today--for most

Latest News

Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5) scores on a fast break against LSU during the first half of...
No. 14 Arkansas survives in last seconds against LSU
Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) drives past Kentucky defender Oscar Tshiebwe (34) during...
Gonzaga, Arizona remain atop AP Top 25 in week of changes; Arkansas rises again
Kyle Larson celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Auto Club Speedway...
Larson holds off Dillon, Suarez for NASCAR win at Fontana
St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save against Chicago Blackhawks' Dylan...
Perron, Binnington help Blues pound Blackhawks 4-0