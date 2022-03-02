Advertisement

CDC rates Greene County as ‘medium impact’ level for COVID-19 illness

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control rates Greene County as a medium impact level for COVID-19 illness.

This classification comes as Greene County reaches the end of the Omicron variant surge with a significant drop in cases. Each impact level includes updated guidance for preventing COVID-19 transmission.

Measuring impact in Greene County

The CDC uses three metrics to measure community impact level:

  • Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.
  • Percent of inpatient beds occupied by a COVID-19 patient.
  • New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

According to CDC data from Feb. 24, Greene County has 154.9 new cases per 100,000 people, 12 percent occupied inpatient beds, and 18.7 new hospital admissions per 100,000 people.

In counties with fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 people, indicators for medium-impact are:

  • 10-14.9 percent of inpatient beds are occupied by a COVID-19 patient.
  • 10-19.9 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

Cases and hospitalizations will continue to be monitored by the CDC to provide up-to-date impact assessments over time. You can view local COVID-19 data any time on the Health Department COVID-19 dashboard: https://health.springfieldmo.gov/5147/Recovery-Dashboard.

Medium impact level strategies for COVID-19 prevention

In an area of medium impact, the CDC recommends staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, maintaining proper indoor ventilation, and following testing, quarantine, and isolation guidelines if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms.

There are special considerations for people who are immunocompromised or considered high risk for severe disease, including planning for rapid testing if needed and talking to your doctor about additional prevention strategies like masking.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness
Complaint: Green Bay woman dismembered man’s body, placed head in bucket
Johnnie Coffer/Greene County Jail
Driver faces new charges after Tuesday’s high-speed pursuit through busy Springfield streets
The pursuit ended shortly before 5 p.m. near Dale and Grant.
High-speed pursuit through Springfield ends in arrest of fugitive
Police investigate motorcycle crash in north Springfield.
Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries in a crash in north Springfield
Highs in the 70s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm again today--for most

Latest News

Three organizations have traditionally provided wigs in separate ways for their clients, and...
BUDDY CHECK 3: Springfield groups work together to provide wigs for cancer patients
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Unsettled weather returns for the weekend
Springfield police say an investigation is underway near Catalpa Street and Grant Avenue in...
Investigation underway near Catalpa Street and Grant Avenue in Springfield
The Cotter City Council is set to vote Thursday on a one-time alcohol sale exemption in the Big...
Cotter, Ark. to vote on one-time alcohol sale exemption for special event in May
Construction crews cut a clear path for the new Kansas Expressway expansion in Springfield.
Kansas Expressway extension project in Springfield on pace, despite snowy February