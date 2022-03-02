CDC rates Greene County as ‘medium impact’ level for COVID-19 illness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control rates Greene County as a medium impact level for COVID-19 illness.

This classification comes as Greene County reaches the end of the Omicron variant surge with a significant drop in cases. Each impact level includes updated guidance for preventing COVID-19 transmission.

Measuring impact in Greene County

The CDC uses three metrics to measure community impact level:

Total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

Percent of inpatient beds occupied by a COVID-19 patient.

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

According to CDC data from Feb. 24, Greene County has 154.9 new cases per 100,000 people, 12 percent occupied inpatient beds, and 18.7 new hospital admissions per 100,000 people.

In counties with fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 people, indicators for medium-impact are:

10-14.9 percent of inpatient beds are occupied by a COVID-19 patient.

10-19.9 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

Cases and hospitalizations will continue to be monitored by the CDC to provide up-to-date impact assessments over time. You can view local COVID-19 data any time on the Health Department COVID-19 dashboard: https://health.springfieldmo.gov/5147/Recovery-Dashboard.

Medium impact level strategies for COVID-19 prevention

In an area of medium impact, the CDC recommends staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, maintaining proper indoor ventilation, and following testing, quarantine, and isolation guidelines if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms.

There are special considerations for people who are immunocompromised or considered high risk for severe disease, including planning for rapid testing if needed and talking to your doctor about additional prevention strategies like masking.

