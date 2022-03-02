Creek in Christian County could get a name change after feds deem it derogatory

BRUNER, Mo. (KY3) - If you blink, you’ll miss Squaw Run Creek nestled through properties and farmlands in Bruner in Christian County.

The creek seems to be more known as a water run-off for the Finley River. And throughout the year it mostly cradles dry rocks.

The creek is getting a little more attention now after it made a government list of 660 locations with the word “Squaw” in it. The government is asking the name be changed. In November 2021, Secretary Deb Haaland announced the word “squaw” was considered derogatory. The word itself likely just means woman in the Algonquin language, but over time it has been used a slur to describe indigenous women.

In an effort to remove the term, federal officials have listed names they suggest as replacements, including ones for this Squaw Run Creek.

On that list: Marshfield Ridge, White River Hills, Pedelo Ridge, Trowbridge Lake, or Patterson Springs.

To see more of their recommendations click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.