Hundreds of positions with City of Springfield focus of job fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There are more than 400 open positions in the city of Springfield.

Finding candidates to fill positions is the focus of a job fair the Missouri Job Center plans to hold next week.

“We are hosting the City of Springfield because they have 170 full-time openings, and 250 seasonal part-time positions available,” says Katherine Trombetta with the Missouri Job Center.

Those are spread out among nine city departments, including environmental services, police, fire, the airport, parks and recreation, and the zoo. Trombetta says there will be representatives from each of those departments on hand to answer questions and provide more detailed information about each position. Cora Scott with the city of Springfield says it isn’t unusual for there to be a job fair for just open city positions. Scott says the city is dealing with the impacts of the labor shortage like everyone else.

“The job market continues to be tight as far as the worker shortage,” says Trombetta. “Companies have really stepped up and they’ve raised wages, they’ve extended benefits to try and attract that talent. And so our (the job center) focus now is just engaging those job seekers that, for whatever reason, left the workforce during the pandemic.”

Some positions, like with the fire department, may require special training or certifications. But, Trombetta says anyone who’s interested should attend.

“We can provide information on training that’s available. Through the fire department, we actually have an apprenticeship program right now that gives you training while you earn a wage,” says Trombetta. “Our Green for Greene environmental job training program is also accepting applications through March 2nd. We’re able to train you in 13 different certifications for environmental-related jobs for free. That may come in handy if you wanted to work for environmental services, although it’s not required. So, we have really creative opportunities that are available to help you get the career that you want.”

The job fair will be held on March 8th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Missouri Job Center at 2900 E. Sunshine in Springfield. Anyone interested can look at some open positions ahead of time at https://www.springfieldmo.gov/jobs.

