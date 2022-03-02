A judge deliberates the case of man accused of killing mother, daughter in Camden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge is deliberating the fate of a man wanted in the deaths of a mother and her daughter in Camden County.

Steven Endsley faces life in prison for the stabbing deaths of Danielle Smith and Theresa Jackson in the summer of 2016. Prosecutors say he burned their home after the deaths.

The state wrapped up its case Wednesday morning. Endsley’s defense team did not call any witnesses on behalf of Endsley. Endsley was set to testify but changed his mind Wednesday morning. His defense told a judge he changed his mind in giving his testimony. They instead relied on work done to disprove the state’s case. They say there is not enough evidence to prove the case.

“She couldn’t handle him like she thought she could.” said Heather Smith-Grosvenor.

She says she has waited a very long time to see her sister’s accused killer have his day in court.

“She probably didn’t expect him to take it that far because she told me that she wasn’t worried,” she said.

Prosecutors say Danielle Smith and her mother Theresa Jackson were terrorized by their neighbor Steven Endsley.

“Danielle was solving her own murder before it happened,” said Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham.

The state referred to text and voicemail messages, and cellphone video to illustrate what they say is a pattern of harassment of the women by Endsley.

“Danielle is the one on the video that this defendant has to be physically restrained from getting to,” said Cunningham.

He used Endsley’s own words against him.

“He should have went and got help for his head. He should have went and got control of his anger before he brutally stabbed and murdered those two women.” he said, referring to phone calls Endsley made to his wife from jail.

Endsley’s attorney, Stuart Huffman, spoke out against the tactic.

“The only reason these calls are in here is to make him look bad,” he said. “The emotion in and of itself does not mean that the facts rise to the level to support a conviction in any of the counts or leave one firmly convinced. It’s the facts that dictate not the emotion.”

Prosecutors argued Endsley didn’t agree with Smith’s lifestyle. He says Smith and Jackson had problems with Endsley but they never filed a protection order. They believe Endsley targeted Smith because she was gay.

Smith-Grosvenor says the family feels confident that Cunningham provided enough evidence to convict Endsley of all charges, including 2 first-degree murder charges.

“I think he busted his expletive to do what he needed to do to put the timeline together to prove that Endsley did this,” she said.

The defense argued that not enough was done to prove the case against him.

“That is that jump to conclusion that isn’t supported by the facts of the case or any evidence that has been presented,” said Huffman.

He is chalking up the accusations to Endsley’s attitude.

“Each and every witness that knows Mr. Endsley talked about his demeanor, his nature and his overall characterization as ultimately, an expletive,” he said.

For Smith’s and Jackson’s family the end of the trial is one more step towards closure.

“It will never bring them back,” said Smith-Grosvenor. “But the fact that I stuck it out and sat here and listened to all of this horrible stuff and saw all of these horrible images, that are forever seared into my mind, I know she smiling and knowing that I did everything that I could for her and for her mom.”

The first motion to acquit Endsley of all charges was denied. A second one was filed. That, along with all the facts of the case are now with the judge for consideration.

The judge’s verdict could come in a few weeks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

